Prince Harry steals the show at the Ruby league with a hilarious birthday quiz

The Duke of Sussex virtually commemorated the 125th annual Rugby league this year and started the celebrations off with a birthday quiz which millions of volunteers, coaches, players and families partook in.

The prince utilized this opportunity to pay homage to the magnificent sport, and during his speech “with players, coaches, and volunteers,” even commented on how it ends up bringing people together.

According to a press release reported on by Harper’s Bazaar, the prince lead "the group in a just-for-fun 'set of six' quiz to help celebrate the sport’s 125th birthday."

During his address, Prince Harry also claimed, "It can bring so many families together, bring so many people together… it doesn't matter whether you're in the stands, whether you're the groundsman, whether you're a player, whether you're a fan, or whether you're a first time watcher, every single person is bound by this family feeling."