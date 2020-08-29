Chadwick Boseman of 'Black Panther' fame passes away at 43

Before he catapulted to fame with his portrayal of Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman was known for his portrayal of Black American icons --File photo

American actor Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43, after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

The news was confirmed through the actor's Twitter account where the Marvel star's family released a statement.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement.

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement read.

Boseman had kept his illness under wraps but had drawn concerns about his health in the past after a major weight loss.



Before he catapulted to fame with his breakthrough Marvel role of Black Panther, the actor was known for his portrayal of Black American icons in films like 42 and Get on Up.