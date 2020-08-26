close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 26, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly releases music video for 'My Ex's Best Friend'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 26, 2020

"My Ex's Best Friend" music video is out! Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday surprised his fans by dropping the official video for his hit song.

Taking to Instagram, the Cleveland rapper shared a clip from the music video and wrote, "my ex’s best friend music video out now".

A couple of days ago, the singer thanked his fans after "My Ex's Best Friend" ranked No.1 on rock charts.



Latest News

More From Entertainment