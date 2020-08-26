Machine Gun Kelly releases music video for 'My Ex's Best Friend'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
"My Ex's Best Friend" music video is out! Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday surprised his fans by dropping the official video for his hit song.
Taking to Instagram, the Cleveland rapper shared a clip from the music video and wrote, "my ex’s best friend music video out now".
A couple of days ago, the singer thanked his fans after "My Ex's Best Friend" ranked No.1 on rock charts.