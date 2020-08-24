Sophie Turner 'welcomes home' Sansa's throne from the 'Game of Thrones' finale

Sophie Turner has revealed that she has brought Sansa's throne from the 'Game of Thrones' finale in her house.



The actress'welcomed' a sentimental prop from the set to her $14.1M 10-bedroom mansion in Encino's gated Royal Oaks Colony on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram this weekend, Turner shared a photo of Sansa's epic throne from the 'Game of Thrones finale', captioning the post: "Welcome home."

It was the dire wolf-carved throne upon which the British 24-year-old's character Lady of Winterfell Sansa Stark was crowned Queen in the North during the HBO series finale - titled 'The Iron Throne' - which aired May 19, 2019.



Turner recently welcomed a baby girl with husband Joe Jonas.