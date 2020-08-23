Prince Harry’s son Archie will be forced to adhere to royal protocols as an adult

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie might not have been given a royal title at birth, however that is not to say he won’t be made to follow exhaustive royal protocols about tenacious personal matters as he grows older.

The rule which might seem the most jarring to Archie will be the 2013 Succession of the Crown Act which will ultimately give the reigning monarch complete authority over marriage permission to anyone, or above under sixth-in-line to the throne.

A constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne elaborated upon the royal rule, claiming that even if Archie completely shuns active royal duties, he will still be forced to abide by certain rules.

The Mirror elaborated upon the next royal protocol, claiming, that while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refused their child a royal title at birth, Archie will automatically be provided one after his grandfather takes up the throne. It will only be after his 18th birthday however, that Archie will have the option to deny it on his own accord.

Speaking to Express.UK, MacMarthanne began by saying, "Prior to the Succession of the Crown Act 2013 all descendants of George II, under the terms of the Royal Marriages Act 1772, unless the issue of a princess who had married into a foreign royal family, had to obtain the sovereign’s permission to marry in order to retain their rights in succession.”

"The 2013 Act sought to bring multiple pieces of outdated and discriminatory legislation relating to the monarchy up to date. Through this Act male primogeniture was abolished, allowing the first born child irrespective of gender to become heir apparent."

MacMarthanne concluded by saying, "Indeed, with this movement, as things presently stand, it might be anticipated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, should he marry, will have to seek the sovereign’s permission unless one of his three cousins marry and have children first, as he will be sixth in line when his grandfather is king.”