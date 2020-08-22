Demi Lovato starts new campaign for Breonna Taylor on her 28th birthday

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato is marking her 28th birthday on Friday and the singer plans to celebrate the big day through a charitable move.

The Skyscraper hit maker turned to her Instagram as she turned 28 and announced the start of a new campaign in honour of Breonna Taylor from Louisville, Kentucky where she was shot in her own home by police officers who wrongfully entered her house on a no-knock warrant.

"Today is my 28th birthday... a birthday that Breonna Taylor will never have the opportunity to experience,” wrote Lovato.

"I've launched a Propeller campaign in Breonna's honor that includes prewritten letters to the Louisville mayor and chief of police, petition links, and donation links. No matter how big or small you think your impact may be, if we all stand together we can help bring justice for Breonna Taylor,” she added, ending the note by saying in all caps: “Start taking action now.”

She also expressed how grateful she was to be celebrating her 28th as she wrote in the caption: "I'm so lucky to be here today and to have made it to my 28th birthday. Join me in taking a stand for Breonna Taylor."