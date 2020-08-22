Lori Loughlin sentenced to two months in jail in college admissions scandal

Hollywood actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail after pleading guilty in the college admissions scam earlier.

The Full House actress had an emotional breakdown while she apologised for conspiring to pay a half-million-dollar bribe to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits.

“I’ve made an awful decision,” Loughlin said, her voice trembling as she held back her tears.

“I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college-admissions process, and in doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.

“I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption, and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good,” Loughlin added.

Responding to te actress, Boston federal Judge Nathaniel Groton said, “We can only hope that you will spent the rest of your charmed life, as you have said you will, making amends to the system you have harmed."

To make amends, Loughlin has already started working as a volunteer at an elementary school for special-needs children in Los Angeles.

Her lawyer told the court, “Lori lost the acting career she spent 40 years building.”

Earlier today, Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison for participating in a US college admissions scam.

The fashion designer was sentenced hours before his wife is set to learn her own punishment.