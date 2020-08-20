close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2020

Karachi weather: Heavy rains to hit Sindh from Friday, says Met Office

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 20, 2020
At least 19 people had lost their lives during the recent spell of rains in Karachi, according to rescue officials. — The News/Files

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said Thursday strong monsoon currents are expected to hit Sindh on Friday, the effects of which are expected to last till Monday.

During the period, rain/wind-thundershowers, with few moderate to isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu, and Sibbi.

According to the statement, rain-thundershowers are also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, D. G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rajanpur on Friday and Saturday.

At least 19 people had lost their lives during the recent spell of rains in Karachi, according to rescue officials.

Latest News

More From Pakistan