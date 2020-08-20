Karachi weather: Heavy rains to hit Sindh from Friday, says Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said Thursday strong monsoon currents are expected to hit Sindh on Friday, the effects of which are expected to last till Monday.

During the period, rain/wind-thundershowers, with few moderate to isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu, and Sibbi.

According to the statement, rain-thundershowers are also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, D. G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rajanpur on Friday and Saturday.

At least 19 people had lost their lives during the recent spell of rains in Karachi, according to rescue officials.