Gigi Hadid reveals her incredible pregnancy diet

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been spending much of her time in her family's ranch in Pennsylvania since revealing she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The 25-year-old star gave a rare insight into life on the farm, sharing her incredible pregnancy diet on her social media handle.

The American model showed she had been tucking into freshly-picked strawberries and delicious summer salads featuring tomatoes and pesto.



The super celebrity, who has now returned to NYC with 1D's Zayn, was reminiscing about her time spent in the countryside with sister Bella Hadid, including all the home-grown produce and healthy meals she had eaten.



Gigi, for her pregnancy diet, has also been making homemade sushi in her mother Yolanda Hadid's stunning kitchen. Naturally, she ditched raw fish in favour of veggie options.



It was the pregnant star's amazing baked good that really delighted fans, after the model posted a snap of gooey cinnamon buns, fresh out of the oven.

Her admirers were quick to respond to the post, writing, "Food for baby" and "That looks so good".

Gigi and Zayn announced they are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, in September.