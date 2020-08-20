Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid head back to the Big Apple ahead of due date

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid after leaving fans with bated breath with her new brunette look, has now returned to New York City before the birth of her baby.

The fashionista was spotted returning home to the Big Apple after spending some time quarantining at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania.

According to a source cited by E! News, her beau Zayn Malik, mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid all accompanied her as they headed back home to welcome the new addition in their family due in September.

"Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together. They both are reading parenting books, have had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together. Things are going really smoothly and they are closer as a couple more than ever,” said the source.

News about Zayn and Gigi’s pregnancy broke out in April and while she has shared very little about her journey towards motherhood, fans are counting down days to welcome the Malik-Hadid baby.

The model had recently opened up about her pregnancy claiming that in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and the surging racial tensions in the United States, her pregnancy is certainly "not the most important thing going on in the world."