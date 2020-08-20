BNP-M's Akhtar Mengal tests positive for COVID-19

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Akhtar Mengal announced on Wednesday that his test results for the coronavirus have returned positive.

The BNP leader took to Twitter to advise everyone who interacted with him in the last few days to get tested for the virus immediately.

The politician shared the news at a time when the country is reporting a downward trend in the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had recommended Pakistan increase daily testing to above 50,000, but after peaking at 31,000 tests exactly a month ago, testing was reduced to less than 20,000 people in July.



Pakistani politicians who tested positive for COVID-19

Last month, Dr Zafar Mirza, former SAPM on health, had joined a long list of Pakistani lawmakers who had tested positive for the virus.

During the same time, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and gone into self-isolation.

In June, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq had also tested positive for coronavirus.

In the same month, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said she had tested positive.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, PTI MNA Jai Prakash, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi and PTI's chief whip in the National Assembly Aamir Dogar had also contracted COVID-19.

Previously, many politicians, including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had also tested positive for coronavirus, after which they went into self-isolation and recovered.

PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country to succumb to the virus.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala also passed away after being on the ventilator for a few days.