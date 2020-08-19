Karachi University announces B.Com Part I results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Karachi University on Wednesday announced the results of B.Com (Regular) Part-I, Annual Examination-2019.
According to the gazette issued, 9,570 candidates were registered and 9,331 students appeared in the papers of which 1,700 candidates passed the examination and 7,631 students failed.
The overall passing percentage was 18.22%.
