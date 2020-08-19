close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 19, 2020

Karachi University announces B.Com Part I results

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 19, 2020
As many as 7,631 students failed the exams. —  The News/Files

The Karachi University on Wednesday announced the results of B.Com (Regular) Part-I, Annual Examination-2019.

According to the gazette issued, 9,570 candidates were registered and 9,331 students appeared in the papers of which 1,700 candidates passed the examination and 7,631 students failed.

The overall passing percentage was 18.22%.

