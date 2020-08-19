Ghislaine Maxwell under surveillance by prison psychologists over fear of suicide

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney filed a letter in her criminal case over the 'constant surveillance' she is under by prison psychologists 'without her consent'.

The alleged procurer of convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein is appealing to the judge in her case for modifications to her prison conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, in order for her to review bulks of discovery material prior to her trial.

According to her team, Maxwell has been kept under “uniquely onerous conditions” that coerce her into opting for either showering or reviewing the material.

Her lawyers further argue that the socialite is under continuous surveillance owing to her ex-boyfriend and late convicted pedophile Epstein’s suicide in a prison cell in Lower Manhattan last year.

Her attorney Christian Everdell wrote in a letter: “Ms. Maxwell continues to be surveilled 24 hours a day by security cameras and is under constant observation by multiple prison guards.”

“The defense recently learned that some of these prison guards were, in fact, BOP psychologists who were observing Ms. Maxwell and evaluating her for hours each day without her knowledge. We are aware of no other pretrial detainee receiving such treatment,” he said.

Currently Maxwell is waiting for her trial on charges of procuring minor girls that Epstein has sexually abused, as well as for lying about it while being under oath.