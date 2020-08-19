Jennifer Aniston says ‘The Morning Show’ felt like ‘20 years of therapy’

Acclaimed American star Jennifer Aniston is at the top of her game with the immense success of her TV series, The Morning Show.

Opening up about the show and how the storyline deeply resonated with her, the 51-year-old Friends actor told LA Times about how truthful the scenes felt to her.

Terming the show “20 years of therapy wrapped in 10 episode,” Aniston said: "There were times when I would read a scene and feel like a whole manhole cover was taken off my back.”

She went on to describe the entire experience as “cathartic.”

Referencing her old bath powder commercial, Aniston went on to say: "[The show was] interesting for me to look at how I always have tried to normalize being fine and 'everything's great, you know, this is all normal,' and then there are moments where you have your private breakdown or your 'Calgon, take me away' moments.”

"To actually look at it from an actor brain observing it and acknowledging it, I had to look at it as opposed to pretending it doesn't exist,” she said.

"There have been moments—not to that level of hysteria—but moments of 'I don't want to [expletive] go here,' 'I don't want to walk out onto the carpet,' 'I don't want to be seen,' 'I don't want to be looked at and everyone's going to be talking about me and judging me' ... that's real," she went on to say.

"I just loved being able to walk into it and lean into it and not be ashamed of it, but actually just... it was like... 'Oooooooooh.'”

The Murder Mystery actor’s role has also earned her an Emmy nod for Lead Actress in a Drama.