Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will no longer be welcomed in UK: Lady Colin Campbell

In spite of reports suggesting otherwise, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be welcomed back into the United Kingdom.

British aristocrat and writer, Lady Colin Campbell made the aforementioned claim, adding that she will be rooting for the Duchess of Sussex, as she spoke to Fox News about the former royals.

"I have said all along, and I still say, I am rooting for Meghan. Because I still see where, because of her natural gifts, if she gets her act together, she could still do so much good for people all over the world,” said the I’m A Celeb star.

“I try not to show them at their worst, and I also try to show what their possibilities were and could be. I think they have damaged themselves very badly. I think there will be a very difficult way forward, no matter what the way is,” she continued.

“I think if they try to come back to this country, they will not be welcomed. I think there is a distinct possibility if they don't make their great fortune that they were hoping to make in Hollywood, they're going to have to move on somewhere else.”

"I don't know what they're going to do. I suspect they don't know what they're going to do,” she added.