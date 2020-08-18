Will Smith and Kevin Hart to star in 'Planes, Trains & Automobiles' remake

Will Smith and Kevin Hart are all set to star in a remake of the 1987 road comedy 'Planes, Trains & Automobiles' for Paramount Pictures.

The film - which originally starred Steve Martin and John Candy - follows a pair of businessmen as they fumble their way back to Chicago to spend Thanksgiving with their families.



The remake will be a modern update of the original, with Smith and Hart playing characters who are forced to team up to tackle travel obstacles to get home to their loved ones.



Hart’s HartBeat Productions and Smith’s Westbrook Studios are developing the remake. Aeysha Carr ('Brooklyn 99') is set to pen the screenplay, marking her feature writing debut.

Hart and Smith will produce the film alongside Westbrook Studios co-president and head of motion pictures Jon Mone and HartBeat’s president of film and television Bryan Smiley.

Hart recently completed production on the Sony drama Fatherhood which is set for an April 2021 release. He and wife Eniko are currently awaiting the arrival of tk

Smith and his company Westbrook Studios are currently working on King Richard, a biopic about Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena.