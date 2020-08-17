‘Schitt’s Creek’ cast talks Emmy history and show’s unprecedented success

What started of as a homely family drama with a comedic twist turned into a cultural phenomenon within its six-season run. That is something that cast of Schitt's Creek would have never imagined.

Discussing the show’s immense success and coming out as one of the frontrunners at the Emmys with 15 nods, the cast came together for a virtual reunion.

Co-creator Daniel Levy, who also plays David Rose on the show, said during Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees event: “It really has been the unexpected gift that really gave back to us in many ways. All we really wanted to do was put out a show about people who were trying to improve themselves.”

He went on to say that the show’s success was also determined with the timing during which it rolled out as its story resonated with a lot of people pulling themselves through a crisis.

“I just think that we happened to slide into people’s lives in a time when they needed that kind of boost. And as a result the connection between the show and the viewers became that much more intensified because of the circumstance we are all kind of living in,” said Daniel.

Eugene Levy, who co-created the show with his son Daniel, and also stars as Johnny Rose, chimed in speaking about his working relationship with Catherine O’Hara who plays his on-screen wife, Moira Rose.

“Ultimately in our show for Johnny and Moira being married for so many years, I think that the working relationship that Catherine and I have had over a lot of years now created that comfort factor in a marriage in a very effortless kind of way,” he said.

O’Hara added as she looked back to her past shared projects with Levy, saying: “We seem to work the same way, we take our comedy very seriously. Second City really trained us in the world of collaboration, supporting each other and looking out for each other and raising each other’s game. And thankfully everyone seemed to work that way on this show.”

Annie Murphy, who essays the role of Alexis Rose on the show also joined the discourse, saying: “I miss it so much. I kind of got hit with the sad a couple of months ago.”