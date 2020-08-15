Independence Day: China extends well wishes to Pakistan

The spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, expressed confidence that Pakistan will attain greater achievements in national development. AFP/Greg Baker/Files

BEIJING: China on Friday extended well wishes to Pakistan and its people on the country's 74th independence day, expressing hope that the friendship between the two countries may blossom in the coming years.



During a news briefing in Beijing on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian expressed confidence that Pakistan will attain greater achievements in national development.

Responding to a question, he said, the Chinese government attaches high importance to supporting Pakistan in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese official said Beijing has provided Islamabad with seven badges of supplies including masks, protective gowns, testing reagents, ventilators, protective goggles, surgical gloves, and thermometer guns.

US extends felicitations

Meanwhile, the United States also extended its greetings and best wishes to Pakistan, with a desire to strengthen the bilateral partnership between the two countries.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan as you celebrate your Independence Day."

Pompeo commended Pakistan and US' 70-year relations and said the two countries had been working on "issues of critical importance".

"This last year, despite many challenges, we have made notable progress in advancing the Afghan peace process, and our health and economic cooperation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is saving lives," he said.

"The United States looks forward to strengthening our bilateral partnership by expanding US-Pakistan trade and working together to protect fundamental freedoms in the years to come," he added.

Canada expresses resolve to deepen ties

Moreover, Canada expressed its resolve to deepen ties with Pakistan as it extended its best wishes to Pakistanis celebrating 74th Independence Day.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said both countries had established diplomatic ties since the inception of Pakistan in 1947.

"Our relationship, rooted in generations of people-to-people ties, has only grown stronger in the decades since. Today, more than 215,000 Canadians of Pakistani ancestry continue to make important contributions to our communities and our country, every day," Trudeau said.

Trudeau highlighted that both the countries have collaborated closely in many international organisations, including the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

"We look forward to continuing to deepen our relationship and advance important issues for people in both our countries, including climate change, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, and trade and investment," the Canadian PM added.

Turkey extends heartfelt congratulations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan on behalf of his nation.

"On behalf of the Turkish people, I send my regards and love to all Pakistanis, with whom we have strong bonds," Erdogan added.

