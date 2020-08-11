Top military brass hopes for early commencement of intra-Afghan dialogue

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Twitter

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army's top brass lauded the progress on the Afghan Reconciliation Process and hoped for early commencement of intra-Afghan dialogue, the Inter-Services Public Relation said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR’s statement, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the Corps Commanders’ Conference at the army headquarters and expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of formations and appreciated the efforts in aid of civil administration to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and locust threat.

“Geo-strategic and national security issues [were] discussed [at the meeting] . [The] forum reviewed the situation at LoC, Pak-Afghan Border, and internal security environment,” the ISPR said, adding that the forum lauded the progress of the Afghan Reconciliation Process and hoped for early commencement of intra-Afghan dialogue.



The army chief directed commanders to ensure necessary measures for public safety and security during Muharram, in concert with civil administration with due cognisance to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

The army chief also lauded timely and effective response of troops to recent floods in Balochistan and Sindh especially the mitigation efforts against urban flooding in Karachi. “COAS emphasised to exercise vigilance and take proactive measures in the wake of the ongoing flood situation.”

Afghan peace talks expected in days

Afghan peace talks are expected to begin within days after authorities announced Monday they would soon start releasing hundreds of Taliban prisoners accused of brutal attacks, including on foreigners.

The fate of some 400 inmates has been a crucial hurdle in launching much-delayed talks between Taliban and the Afghan government, who had committed to completing a prisoner exchange before negotiations could start.

Thousands of prominent Afghans on Sunday approved their release at the end of a three-day "loya jirga" — a traditional Afghan gathering of tribal elders and other stakeholders sometimes held to decide on controversial issues.

"Our stance is clear, if the prisoner release is completed, then we are ready for the intra-Afghan talks within a week," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told AFP.

Shaheen said the first round of talks would be held in Doha, Qatar.