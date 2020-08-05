Pakistan asks world to 'do more' for Kashmiris

Foreign Minister in his official message on Youm-e-Istehsal maintains that it is imperative that India is held accountable for its unconscionable actions since 5 August 2019.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has asked the world to “do more” for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied J&K (IIOJK) and back its words with concrete actions.

In a statement released on Wednesday on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Istehsal', Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quereshi once again drew the attention of the world to arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, corporal punishment, extra-judicial killings, digital lockdown, and a military siege in occupied Kashmir for a whole year now.

"For a large part of the global population, to continue to have faith in international justice, it is imperative that India is held accountable for its unconscionable actions since 5 August 2019," he said.

The foreign minister said that the illegal Indian actions were aimed at changing the demographic structure of Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) to fulfill the "RSS-BJP Hindutva agenda" in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and international law — particularly the 4th Geneva Convention.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party] BJP regime believed that: the world would not notice this mutilation of justice; over 900,000 Indian occupation force will silence the Kashmiris through brutalization; and that Pakistan will accept the new status quo," the statement highlighted, adding that "on all counts, India has been proven wrong".

The minister also stressed that the world community must press India to revoke all draconian laws, allow neutral observers, international human rights and humanitarian organisations, and the international media to visit the occupied region to ascertain the condition of the Kashmiri people.

"Let the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions," the minister underscored.

FM Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan will continue its unstinted support for the Kashmiri people until the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the UNSC Resolutions and as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people.