NDMA starts working on cleaning Karachi's nullahs

Heavy machines are being used by the teams involved in cleaning the drains, to lift the trash and shift it to the city's landfill sites. Photo: File

KARACHI: A few days after PM Imran Khan's directives, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) sprung into action on Monday and started clearing the city;s nullahs in Karachi.



NDMA teams along with the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) reached Gujjar nullah to clear the nullahs in the city before the fourth spell of rain is forecast to hit Karachi later this week.



Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed NDMA chairman to visit Karachi and launch a cleanup operation after rain wreaked havoc in the provincial capital.

“I have asked the NDMA chairman to go to Karachi immediately and start the clean-up in the aftermath of the rain,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

The prime minister’s directive had come after the reports of deaths, electrocution and flooded roads came from the city following heavy rain last week.

Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal while addressing a press conference on Sunday had said local corps of Pakistan Army had also been tasked to work alongside NDMA and FWO teams to give relief to the people from flash floods.

He had added that efforts were underway to evolve a long term solution to mitigate the woes of Karachiites by taking all stakeholders including federal, provincial, local governments, etc, for a permanent solution of overflowing nullahs and roads.

“We should give relief to people with joint collaborated efforts. The flash flood losses would remain in check during August and September rains. Afterwards, a permanent solution would be in place for getting rid of flash floods,” he had noted.

The chairman had said the city could experience its next wet spell from August 7 which was expected to last till August 10. Another one or two days spell is expected from August 15, however, the expectations of rain were 40%.

“Yet another spell would be from August 24 to 26. The chances of rain will be 60 to 65%,” he had said.