Met office forecasts rains for parts of Pakistan during Eid

The Met Office on Saturday has forecast isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in northern Pakistan while the rest of the country will experience dry and humid weather, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to the country's weather department, isolated rain-thunderstorm is likely to hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in the next twelve hours.

The Met office further stated that isolated rains can also be expected to hit eastern Balochistan and south Punjab.

The temperature of the major cities of Pakistan this morning was recorded at: Islamabad 22 °C, Lahore 30 °C, Karachi 31 °C, Peshawar 29 °C, Quetta 24 °C, Gilgit 19 °C, Murree 17 °C and Muzaffarabad 21 °C.

For Karachi, the Met Office reported that the weather will remain partly cloudy and light rain can be expected to hit the city.

It also added that humidity in the port city will be 65%.