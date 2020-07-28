Cattle markets to now operate from 7am-11pm in Sindh

Sindh on Monday prolonged the timings of cattle markets in the province, allowing them to open from 7am-11pm, according to a notification issued by the home department on Monday.

The cattle market would have traditionally remained open 24 hours a day, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the government to impose curbs in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

According to the notification, the province had made the decision in light of the National Command and Control Centre's directives.

Earlier, the provincial government had allowed the mandis to operate from 6am-7pm.

Section 144 imposed on illegal cattle markets

Ahead of Eid ul Adha, the city's administration has enacted Section 144 in Karachi, against illegally-formed cattle markets.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani said that a cattle market set up without prior permission from officials would be deemed illegal.

The commissioner said that the city administration will not allow the buying and selling of sacrificial animals in places apart from the designated cattle markets.



Dr Mirza advises online purchases

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had advised people to be cautious of the coronavirus and observe the safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid-ul-Azha.

Addressing a news conference, he had urged people to book sacrificial animals online so that they can avoid visits to the cattle markets where large gatherings can contribute to the spread of the virus.

Dr Mirza had said that the government had prepared in advance for Eid-ul-Azha keeping in mind the violation of SOPs that took place during Eid-ul-Fitr earlier. He added that citizens are not allowed to set up cattle markets inside city premises this time.

"Children, the elderly and the sick should not be taken to the cattle markets and people should try to make collective sacrifices this time," he added.



Mirza had also underscored that the citizens should abide by the issued guidelines to perform Eid prayers to stem the spread of the contagious disease.