Pakistan shortlists players for Test series against England

DERBY: At the conclusion of two four-day intra-squad matches, Pakistan has shortlisted 20 players for the squad for a three-match Test series against England, which begins on August 5.

The following players are included in the squad:

1. Azhar Ali (captain), 2. Babar Azam (vice-captain), 3. Abid Ali, 4. Asad Shafiq, 5. Faheem Ashraf, 6. Fawad Alam, 7. Imam ul Haq, 8. Imran Khan Sr, 9. Kashif Bhatti, 10. Mohammad Abbas, 11. Mohammad Rizwan, 12. Naseem Shah, 13. Sarfaraz Ahmed, 14. Shadab Khan, 15. Shaheen Shah Afridi, 16. Shan Masood, 17. Sohail Khan, 18. Usman Shinwari, 19. Wahab Riaz, 20. Yasir Shah

Meanwhile, the remaining nine players — Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan — will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played after the conclusion of the Test series.