In meeting with Gen Bajwa, Rehman Malik discusses matters related to defence, internal security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday met with Senator Rehman Malik at the General Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations said

The ISPR, in a statement, said: "Matters related to defence and internal security were discussed during the meeting."

According to the military's media wing, Malik appreciated the army's success in bringing peace to the country and pledged the support of the Senate Committee on Internal Security towards consolidating the gains.