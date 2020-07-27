Prince William, Kate deny claims about not ‘rolling out the red carpet’ for Harry, Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s friends have recently stepped up and spoken out about claims made in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s book regarding them being shunned away from the royal family after getting married.

Royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand are one of the few who believe reports made in Harry and Meghan’s book, however, friends of the heir claim he and Kate have done all they possibly could" to "roll out the red carpet" for Meghan.

They claim the couple was even invited to Anmer Hall, as well as in their home at Norfolk where Kate personally cooked vegan meals for Prince Harry’s then fiancé.

Prince William also went all out for Prince Harry’s pre-wedding bash and invited a number of ex-Hollywood stars, as well as even bridesmaids and pageboys to commemorate his big day in history.

"It's just completely wrong to suggest they didn't talk and plain wrong to say the Cambridges weren't welcoming," a friend of the royals told the Daily Mail. "How can you say they weren't warm or welcoming when they hosted Meghan for Christmas, invited her into their totally private inner sanctum at Anmer Hall, and did everything they could to make her feel at home? They personally cooked her favorite vegan food, they couldn't have been more welcoming."

All these claims go completely against statements made in Harry and Meghan’s book. Reportedly Meghan was referred to as ‘that girl’ by Prince William after their marriage and subsequently, Prince Harry stopped talking to his brother for months due to that.

The book also details instances where Meghan was also called "Harry's showgirl" by a senior member of the royal family because she "comes with a lot of baggage.'' Even those working as courtiers did not trust Meghan for she overheard one of them telling a colleague that "there's just something about her I don't trust."