PTA says ban on PUBG to remain in place

The ban on the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), will continue as the game developer has not yet responded to the authority about its suitable framework to address key concerns, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said Monday.

Three days ago, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the government to lift the ban on PUBG, a decision, which was joyously welcomed by the PUBG fans in Pakistan.



The PTA, in a statement, said: "The order has been issued in accordance with Islamabad High Court's orders after a hearing conducted by PTA on July 9 & in accordance with the provisions of PECA 2016."

The telecommunication authority said that it had provided an opportunity of hearing to the concerned parties, including, PUBG's lawyers. "As per the order of the Authority, the PUBG game shall remain blocked in Pakistan."

"PTA has also approached PUBG management to inform about a suitable framework to address key concerns," the statement said, adding: "No response has been received from PUBG so far."

On July 1, the PTA announced the decision to temporarily suspend the PUBG game in the country after it received multiple complaints from different segments of society.

The authority said it received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it was stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time, and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of the Children.

According to recent media reports, cases of suicide attributed to PUBG game have also been reported.

The Lahore High court also directed the PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants.

The authority had also solicited views of the public to reach any decision about the online game.