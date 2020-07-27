Demi Lovato shares more loved-up photos with fiancé Max Ehrich

US singer and actor Demi Lovato, who announced her engagement with boyfriend Max Ehrich last week, shared more loved-up photos with her fiancé.



The Sorry Not Sorry singer turned to Instagram and shared the PDA-filled photos with Max from their big day.

She captioned the endearing post “Best night of my life... still soaking it all up.. I love you baby @maxehrich.”

Commenting the post, Max said, “Love you so much baby more and more every moment.”



Max Ehrich also shared the same pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “love you more each and every second @ddlovato.”

Earlier, the 27-year-old took to social media and announced her engagement with Max.



Flaunting her diamond ring around her ring finger, Demi wrote “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich -I knew I loved you the moment I met you.”