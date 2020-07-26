Fawad Chaudhry says TikTok, books not a danger to Islam





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Islam in Pakistan was not under threat from either TikTok or books, a few days after the Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020 was passed by the Punjab Assembly.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, the minister said that at present, an atmosphere has been created in the parliament, especially in Punjab, where every member comes up with a new motion every other day.

The minister said that Pakistan did, on the other hand, faces dangers from division based on sectarianism and extremism.



Earlier on Wednesday, the Punjab Assembly had passed the Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020 which gives the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) powers to visit and inspect any printing press, publication house, book store and confiscate any book, before or after printing.

Fawad had said that it was not okay to go on banning apps left, right, and centre, as it would "destroy [Pakistani] tech industry".

He had further highlighted how development in technology would "be permanently hampered" across Pakistan, a country that already lags significantly behind the world in terms of science and research.