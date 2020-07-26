Asim Azhar once again thanks fans as ‘Soneya’ crosses one million views on YouTube

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has once again thanked his fans as his new song Soneya crossed one million views within 48 hours of its release on YouTube.



Asim took to Instagram and shared a story where he confirmed that Soneya was trending at No.4 on YouTube Music Charts and has crossed one million views within 48 hours.

He also wrote, “Maanga muflis ki tarha hai tujhko sanam... 1 MILLION + organic views, 100K likes, trending on YouTube music in just 2 days!!! KAISE SHUKRIYA KAROUN!? #soneya”

Earlier, Soneya received an overwhelming response shortly after Asim released it on Thursday and he thanked his fans for the love.



Hours after the singer dropped his new single, turned to Twitter and said, “Feels so good to be about what I am. My music. Thank you for the overwhelming response on Soneya!”