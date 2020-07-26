Queen's post-Megxit meeting with Prince Harry was surprisingly informal

While many may have suspected Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry's ties turning sour after the latter's exit, the reality is seemingly poles apart.

In excerpt released of the upcoming tell-all book Finding Freedom, penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the inside details of the monarch’s meeting with the Duke of Sussex were revealed, which surprisingly ended up being more informal than many may have expected.

As per the Daily Mail, part of the book’s passage read: "Sitting at the Queen's dining room in her Windsor Castle apartment, it was just like the old days.”

“While he had lost respect for parts of the institution, and even certain family members at points, the Queen was still one of the most important women in his life,” wrote Scobie and Durand.

“As they tucked into a roast lunch, the Queen made it clear to Harry that she would always support him in whatever he decided to do.”

“Though a 12-month trial period had already been promised to Harry earlier in the year, their conversation was also a reminder that should he and Meghan ever want to return to their roles, they were always welcome,” the excerpt further read.