Meghan Markle reduced to demeaning labels, called ‘Harry’s showgirl,' says new book

Meghan Markle had a strained relationship with members of the royal family.

Ever since she tied the knot to Prince Harry, she has ruffled a lot of feathers, but always stood her ground.

According to new royals book Finding Freedom, the former actress was contemptuously snubbed by a senior royal who referred to her as 'Harry’s showgirl.'

The book further goes on to make a couple of bombshell revelations including Meghan being was shunned by palace staff and Harry’s older brother William, who once advised Harry to take his time 'to get to know this girl.'

“In those last two words, ‘this girl,’ Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world,” as penned by journalists Duran and Scobie in the second of three excerpts in the Times of London.

“During his 10-year career in the military, outside the royal bubble, he had learnt not to make snap judgments about people based on their accent, education, ethnicity, class or profession.”

A source told the authors that “Harry was pissed off. Pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing.”

The brothers grew apart from each other and Kate did little to bridge the rift between the two.

“Flowers for her birthday were nice, but Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times with the press,” the authors say, describing “awkward moments” between the two women.

In one instance, after Meghan and Harry had started dating, both went shopping to the same street. But Kate went in her own Land Rover, seeming to shun Meghan.

“Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn’t losing sleep over it,” the book says.