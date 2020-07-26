Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's friends shed light on their quest for 'freedom' in new royals book

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trusted old pals have come forth shedding light about their quest for freedom in new royals book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

The book includes the couple's distinct journey from the early days of their courtship to the intense tabloid scrutiny they faced later on, leading to the exit from the royal family earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the couple said in a statement, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Harry "feels that there were so many occasions when the institution and his family could have helped them, stood up for them, backed them up, and never did," revealed a source.

The couple's friends had spoken out earlier too about the "global bullying" they saw Meghan facing while adjusting to fit in her royal role.

"Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths," a friend told PEOPLE at the time.