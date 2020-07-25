Ellen DeGeneres's luxe abode burglarized while the comedian was inside

It was reported that jewelry and watches of high value were stolen from Ellen DeGeneres's house

The year 2020 seems to have a number of challenges placed before Ellen DeGeneres as following her public scandal involving her former employees, the comedian has now had to deal with a break-in at her home.

According to reports, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the talk show host’s house that she shares with wife Portia de Rossi in Montecito was burglarized on the Fourth of July.

It was reported that jewelry and watches of high value were stolen as the house was targeted for being a known celebrity abode.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is also in coordination with other law enforcement agencies while forensic technicians and detectives are also on the site working through the details.

Back in October 2018, a number of burglaries at celebrity homes were reported including big names like Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Alanis Morissette and David Spade.

In 2019, Jason Emil Yaselli, a Beverly Hills realtor was charged with a series of house thefts from the years 2016 to 2018.

DeGeneres had already been on a bumpy road in her career as her social repute had recently tumbled after a number of her former employees came forth to detail her abusive and demeaning behavior, unlike the one she shows to the world on her show.