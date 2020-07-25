Demi Lovato reflects on drug overdose encounter and how doctors saved her life

Demi Lovato had a near-death experience with drug overdose two years ago today.

Looking back at the unfortunate incident, the former Disney star took to Instagram to thank the doctors who saved her life.

"Feeling so grateful so I wrote something... (swipe left)," she teased. "ps. @maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the way to propose to me Love you honey.."

In a detailed note, Lovato wrote:

Today is my miracle day.

I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr’s at Cedar’s Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible. And it’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word "me" to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can’t fully love another person without loving yourself first. Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times. Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey .. I love you all.

The singer opened up to Ellen Degeneres on her talk show earlier about her journey to sobriety.

"I have to preface it with the fact that I got sober at 19. So I got sober at an age where I wasn't even legally allowed to drink. I got the help that I needed at the time and I took on the approach of a one-size-fits-all solution, which is sobriety, just sobriety. And so my whole team took that approach and we did it. And we ran with it, and it worked for a long time."

"Ultimately, I made the decisions that got me to where I am today. It was my actions that put me in the position that I'm in. And I think it's important that I sit here on this stage and tell you at home or you in the audience or you right here that if you do go through this, you yourself can get through it. You can get to the other side and it may be bumpy, but you are a 10 out of 10, like don't forget it. And as long as you take the responsibility you can move past it and learn to love yourself the way you deserve to be loved," she added.