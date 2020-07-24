Angelina Jolie arrives in Burbank with her kids on a private jet

Angelina Jolie, who is known for flying under the radar, seemed to get in a short trip with her kids as she arrived back home to Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Maleficent star opted for a chic look, donning a black maxi dress with a thick black sweater over top as she walked off the private jet in Burbank.

The Oscar winner wore a round metal frame sunglasses and teamed it with yellow slide-on sandals and a black handbag she carried.



The 45-year-old actress sported a grey cotton reusable face mask to cover her face amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The star looked gorgeous in comfortable attire. Her hair was kept out of her face as she tied it back in a loose and large bun style.

Jolie was last spotted running errands with Vivienne in Los Angeles on Monday, so it appears the groups trip was short lived.

Angelina is also mother to Maddox, 18 and Pax, 16, she shares all of her children, adopted and biological with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The pair famously fell in love on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. After years of dating, they got married in 2014, before their shock split in 2016.