Roads around Karachi’s Boat Basin area sealed due to security threats

Police has urged citizens to contact them if they notice anything suspicious is happening in their neighbourhoods. Photo: File

Sindh Police announced on Thursday that it has sealed the roads around the Boat Basin area due to security threats, reported Geo News.



According to police officials, the cops have been posted in the Red Zone and sensitive areas because of the security threats. “Kheyabani-e-Saadi that joins the Boat Basin intersection and the Bilawal Chowrangi in Clifton has been completely sealed.”

They also apologised to the residents of the area for the inconvenience and urged them to contact the police if they notice anything suspicious happening in their neighbourhoods.

The increase in security comes after last month's attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Karachi used to be a hub of major terrorist campaigns waged by religious and political militants on an almost daily basis, but the spree came to a halt after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in September 2013 launched a crackdown on the perpetrators of such attacks.