Kanye West contemplates deferring presidential run till 2024

Kanye West has been ensnared within some intense political drama of late which seems to have led to him giving his dreams of becoming president a second thought.

After the Twitter showdown that rolled out on Monday night where he attacked his wife Kim Kardashian for “locking him up”, the 43-year-old believes he might not be ready to carry forward his political ambitions.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, West wrote: "#2020VISION or maybe ’24. I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???" he wrote, attaching a piece of paper with a track list for his upcoming album.

In a recent interview with Forbes, held right after he announced his 2020 presidential run, West had criticized the former US Vice President Joe Biden, calling him “not special.”

"A lot of times just like political parties they feel all Blacks have to be Democrat. This man, Joe Biden, said if you don’t vote for me, then you are not Black,” he said about the presumptive Democratic nominee.

“Well, act like we didn’t hear that? We act like we didn’t hear that man say that? That man said that. It’s a rap. We gonna walk, all the people. Jay-Z said it best,” he added.

"For the other candidates, I just gracefully suggest y’all bow out—Trump and Biden, gracefully bow out. It’s God’s country, we are doing everything in service to God, nobody but God no more. I am in service of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and I put everything I get on the line to serve God,” he said.