Sarah Ferguson shares her words on Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence and paid a special tribute to her daughter Princess Beatrice after she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony on Friday.

Fergie, 60, said there had 'never been a mother more proud than the wedding of Princess Beatrice to dear Edo' in a surprise service in the grounds of the Royal Lodge on Friday.



The Duchess of York shared a loving post on Instagram and wrote: 'Never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack, and again with my Beatrice’s loving wedding to Dear Edo. I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law.'

She also posted a quote online, which read: 'Happiness cannot be travelled to, earned, worn or consumed.



'Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace and gratitude.'



Princess Beatrice and Edo tied the knot in a private, intimate service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, near her parents' Windsor home.

The Queen, 94, the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, the bride's parents Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York were among the 'close family' in attendance.