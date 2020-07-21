Habib Jan denies involvement in Arshad Pappu's murder, says he was in London at the time

Habib Jan attending a PTI protest in London. Photo: File

LONDON: Uzair Baloch’s associate Habib Jan has said that he was in London when Lyari gangster Arshad Pappu was murdered around eight years ago and therefore cannot be held liable for it.

Habib told The News that an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi had declared him, along with several associates of Lyari kingpin Uzair Baloch, as wanted suspects in the murder case of Arshad Pappu.

“I was in London when Arshad Pappu was killed and I condemned his murder. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is aware and the UK government can confirm that I was in London when he killing happened,” Habib said.

Habib, who features in two Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reports as a key associate of Uzair Baloch, said he has been named in several First Information Reports (FIRs) since he started speaking out against “injustices” from 2010 onward.

“In Pakistan, it’s normal for people to have cases registered against them when governments and authorities don’t like them. My name has been mentioned in several FIRs for the time period when I was in London. I had nothing to do with the murder of Arshad Pappu and I have always condemned it. Uzair has condemned it too. Arshad Pappu was killed by a mob and there should be a fair investigation into what happened.”

Habib added that Uzair provided help to the senior PPP leadership as well as PTI from 2011 onward.

Habib further claims that Uzair provided manpower to PTI leaders Faisal Vawda, Ali Zaidi and others for their rallies in Karachi and alleges that an agreement was reached in London in 2011 after Imran Khan and Zulfikar Mirza spoke over the phone.

The leadership of both PPP and PTI have not denied the fact that Uzair Baloch helped them.

Habib further said that the PTI and PPP leadership will not challenge his statements as they knew they were true.

“I challenge PTI leaders to take me to court in London if I am lying. I challenge them to take me to any international forum. I have already spoken to my lawyers. Rehman Malik cannot deny what I said because Shaukat Dar, President of Pakistan Press Club UK, is a witness to what Rehman Malik had said to me in London.”

After two JIT reports were released and sparked heated debate on the allegations contained in the said reports, Uzair last week denied ever making any confessional statements.

The JIT reports had said that Uzair had confessed to killing nearly 200 people; however, he told the court he had not made any confession.

Habib also shared that he had said in a Geo News interview earlier that Uzair would deny all allegations because the "JIT [reports] on him are drawing room stories".

“I knew Uzair will condemn both JITs because allegations made in the JIT are ludicrous. Uzair should be given the right to a free and open trial. Drawing room stories will not help. The way forward is to make a commission on the South Africa style to establish facts. Pakistan needs truth and reconciliation,” Habib added.