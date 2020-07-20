Priyanka Chopra recalls the day Nick Jonas asked her to marry him

Priyanka Chopra recalls the day Nick Jonas asked her to marry two years ago

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who celebrated her 38th birthday two days back, recalled the day her husband and US singer Nick Jonas asked her to marry him two years ago.



Taking to Instagram, the Sky Is Pink actress shared a loved-up mirror selfie with Nick and wrote, “To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you!”

She went on to say, “I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since.”

“In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable,” she said and added “Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas.”

Commenting on the endearing post, the Ugly Truth singer dropped a lovely comment, saying “Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful.”



Sharing the same post of Priyanka on his Instagram story, Nick wished her two years of engagement. He wrote, “Happy 2 year engagement anniversary baby.”

Earlier on Priyanka’s 38th birthday, Nick Jonas shared a PDA-filled photo with wifey and penned down a heartfelt birthday message.

“I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful.”



