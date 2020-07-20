Ghislaine Maxwell thinks Jeffrey Epstein was 'murdered' and she might be next: report

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly believes her days may be numbered, fearing she may face the same fate as her contentious ex-lover Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a report by The Sun, the 58-year-old firmly believes her past paramour and convicted pedophile was murdered in custody and did not kill himself.

“Everyone’s view including Ghislaine’s is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested,” an anonymous friend revealed to the publication.

The alleged procurer of Epstein was denied bail last week by a federal judge who ordered her to await trial at the Brooklyn Detention Center—where she has been in custody since July 2—for the next year.

According to the anonymous friend who is reportedly in contact with Maxwell at her “secret New Hampshire hideaway” said she had been receiving death threats which led to her hiring security guards. She is also said to firmly believe that she might not live to see her trial and would be “murdered”.

Maxwell, who faces charges on being in cahoots with Epstein in sexually abusing young women, reportedly had cried in front of the court as she was rejected bail.

Maxwell, the daughter of the infamous media tycoon Robert Maxwell is expected to disclose the names of celebrities and leaders around the globe in her trial.