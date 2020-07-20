close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
World

Web Desk
July 20, 2020

Saudi King Salman, 84, admitted to hospital

World

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 20, 2020
Photo: File

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was admitted to the King Faesal Specialist hospital on Monday for a medical checkup, reported Saudi Press Agency.

A Royal Court statement on the agency's website revealed that the custodian of the two Holy mosques had been admitted to the hospital for tests due to "an inflammation in the gallbladder".

"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman — may God protect him — was admitted this Monday, 29 Dhul Qidah 1441 AH, marking July 20, 2020, — to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh to undergo some tests due to an inflammation in the gallbladder. May God protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and bless him with health and wellness", read the statement. 

