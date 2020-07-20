Saudi King Salman, 84, admitted to hospital

Royal Court says King Salman had been admitted to hospital for tests due to inflammation in gallbladder0. Photo: File

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was admitted to the King Faesal Specialist hospital on Monday for a medical checkup, reported Saudi Press Agency.

A Royal Court statement on the agency's website revealed that the custodian of the two Holy mosques had been admitted to the hospital for tests due to "an inflammation in the gallbladder".

"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman — may God protect him — was admitted this Monday, 29 Dhul Qidah 1441 AH, marking July 20, 2020, — to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh to undergo some tests due to an inflammation in the gallbladder. May God protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and bless him with health and wellness", read the statement.