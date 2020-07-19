Logic shares glimpse into life he is now diving into head first after retirement from music

US singer Logic has shared with fans a glimpse into the life he is now diving into head first after announcing retirement from music two days back.



Sharing first sweet photos of his son Little Bobby on Instagram, he also confirmed his marriage with clothing designer Brittney Noell.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old singer wrote, “Privacy with family is something that is very important to me. However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first.”

“I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world and it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill,” he said and added, “I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener.”



“I will still be here for you. This will now if anything only allow me to focus more on not only my family. But YOU! My family reading this. Without the stress of this industry we can communicate more. Interact more, and I’m so excited for that.”

“I love you and thank you so so much for being here with me all these years. Now let’s all kick back, love life and enjoy each day having fun... No Pressure”

Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, professionally known as Logic, announced his retirement from music on July 17 with his fifth and final studio album ‘No Pressure’ releasing on July 24, 2020.

He announced the retirement from music so he can focus on being ‘a great father’.

Logic and Noell met in early 2018 and the couple kept their relationship private. They got marriage license in July 2019.