Brie Larson looking to replace Robert Downey Jr as the face of Marvel

Brie Larson’s portrayal of Captain Marvel has already built itself a strong following

Robert Downey Jr’s iconic character of Iron Man undeniably became the leading star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After Iron Man's death, however, Brie Larson is eyeing the leading throne by wanting her character of Captain Marvel to become the new face of the MCU.

With Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff no longer being part of the Avengers, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel is gearing up to become the new leader.

As per a report by We Got This Covered, the actor has been “reportedly pushing for the same kind of status that Downey Jr. previously held, that made him both the highest-paid member of the studio’s roster and the focal point of the marketing and promotion of any of their projects that featured his involvement.”

Larson’s portrayal of the freshly-introduced Avenger of Captain Marvel has already built itself a strong following after her remarkable part in Avengers: Endgame and the stand-alone Captain Marvel film.

Last year in March, president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige also spoke about the significance of Larson joining the star cast.

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings. She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies,” he said.

“There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe,” he added.