Fawad lavishes praise on 'Made in Pakistan' drones for ability to monitor fields

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry shared that the drones produced by his ministry under the 'Made in Pakistan' initiative are fully capable of monitoring farms and spraying disinfectants over them which he believes will revolutionise the field of agriculture and farming.

The federal minister posted on Twitter, sharing a picture of two agricultural drones under the initiative ‘Made in Pakistan’, revealing that they have the ability to spray 16 litres of pesticide for 18 minutes.

Fawad Chaudhry added that earlier, an entire field had to be sprayed but the sensors on these drones detect certain infected patches and spray pesticides on them.

A strong proponent of 'Made in Pakistan' initiative, the federal minister has recently also said that the government intends to turn the country into a 'technological power'.

Strides in the field of electronic devices

Under the 'Made in Pakistan' vision, Chaudhry had said that PM Imran handed over the first batch of local made ventilators to the National Disaster Management Authority last week.

Amid general concern over the healthcare facilities during the pandemic, the PTI minister had vowed in April that the country will soon begin production of ventilators and other safety gear on a local level.

Last month, the minister said that the ventilators were in the final phase of testing while he announced that the government had achieved another landmark as Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved the country's first COVID-19 testing kit.

The Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Health had also earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the indigenous development of Electro Medical devices.