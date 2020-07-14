Naya Rivera’s body found in Piru lake, police confirm

The body found at a Southern California lake has been identified as former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed in an afternoon press conference.



Diving teams and law enforcement had been searching the waters of California’s Lake Piru, which is approximately 90 kilometres northwest of downtown Los Angeles, for five days. The body was discovered Monday morning.

Speaking to reporters, he said: "We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera," Ventura County Sheriff said, adding "there is no indication of foul play or that this was a suicide."

"Her family has been at the lake everyday holding out hope and communicating with our investigators," he added.



The Ventura County Sheriff's department responded to a call from a fellow boater at 4:48pm on Wednesday who had noticed a vessel drifting at the reservoir.

At around 1pm that day Naya had rented a pontoon to take her young son out on the waters of the national park.

After Naya's disappearance was reported, a team involving helicopters, divers and drones were deployed to the lake to search for the star.



Rivera, 33, is believed to have drowned while swimming in the lake with her 4-year-old son, who was found asleep on their rental pontoon boat after it was overdue for return. One life jacket was found on the boat and the boy was wearing another.

Rivera's son told rescuers he and his mother had gone into the water to swim, but she did not get back on the boat. He told investigators he then looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water, Ayub said.