Mon Jul 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 13, 2020

Jennifer Lopez shares candid video of herself floating around her pool

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 13, 2020

Jennifer Lopez shared a candid video on Sunday, enjoying some much deserved relaxing time in her pool.

 The 50-year-old triple threat sported Guess swimming costume and appeared to be in full relax mode as she shared  the video on Instagram.

In the clip, the superstar is seen floating around her pool, she captioned the post:   "Always grateful for a day in the sun." 

Her appearance comes after she took to social media to tease new music on Friday evening with a series of photos with Colombian singer, Maluma.

J-Lo, who flexed her toned arms for the camera in a pale yellow Marciano bodysuit, captioned: 'Pase lo que pase 'toy pa' ti...Are you ready?' 

And while keeping fans guessing when the new music will drop, Jennifer Lopez kept herself busy with a bike ride around Miami, Florida, with her trainer.


