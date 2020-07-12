Meghan Markle getting 'non-stop' calls from ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney

It was also reported that Jessica Mulroney is contemplating penning down a book about Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s friendship has unquestionably hit the rocks after the recent white privilege scandal the latter was involved in.

And now, it has been reported that the 40-year-old socialite is desperately trying to make amends and has been reaching out to the Duchess of Sussex by calling her ‘non-stop.’

According to a source cited by Daily Mail, "Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and also calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship.”

“She's devastated Meghan has turned her back on her at a time when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she's done for good – just like with her family,” added the insider.

It was also reported that Mulroney is now “at her wits’ end” and is contemplating penning down an explosive book that details her friendship with the duchess as she now believes she has “nothing to lose.”

Their friendship reportedly came to an end in June after the I Do, Redo star found herself in piping hot water in a white privilege row with Canadian infleuncer Sasha Exeter.