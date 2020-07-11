Will Smith dated Margot Robbie as his wife had an affair with August Alsina?

Will Smith recently sat for an interview with his Jada Smith who admitted to have an affair with singer August Alsina during.

Following their chat on "Red Table Talk", social media are speculating that the "I am legend" actor was romantically involved with actress Margot Robbie.



The name of the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actress started trending on Twitter after will Smith's interview during which the couple discussed issues within their marriages among other things 'On Red Table Talk' last night.



It was during this talk that Jada admitted she had an affair with singer August Alsina briefly during a difficult patch in her marriage to Smith.

Her remarks were in response to the latest debate which Alsina sparked with remarks that he had Will Smith's blessing to have an affair with Jada.

As Will Smith spoke about his own issues within the marriage and said they had both "made mistakes without fear of losing family", fans thought he too had been unfaithful.

Fans started circuiting many names among Smith's co-star Margot Robbie, with several users referring to the actress' appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' in 2018.

Although there is no hint that the actors were romantically involved with each other, fans couldn't help discussing it on social media.